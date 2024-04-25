Dewey Electronics (OTCMKTS:DEWY) Stock Price Up 2.5%

The Dewey Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:DEWY – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02. Approximately 4,600 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.97.
Dewey Electronics Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.07.
Dewey Electronics Company Profile
The Dewey Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures military electronics. It offers 2kW military tactical generators, man-portable generators, hybrid power generators, vehicle auxiliary power units, and generator accessories; non-power products, such as rodmeters, sea valves, hull liners, and indicator transmitters; and military support equipment to the United States armed forces.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dewey Electronics
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Dewey Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dewey Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.