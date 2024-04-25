Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1,117.6% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,397,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,818 shares in the last quarter. Mason & Associates Inc increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 145.2% in the 4th quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 961,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,839,000 after purchasing an additional 569,455 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,818,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 469,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,865,000 after buying an additional 277,562 shares during the period. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 1,389,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 247,763 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFUS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.84. The stock had a trading volume of 489,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,737. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.99. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $57.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

