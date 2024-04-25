DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Trading 4.6% Higher

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.28 and last traded at $8.18. 217,126 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 339,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DRD

DRDGOLD Price Performance

DRDGOLD Cuts Dividend

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.1058 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DRDGOLD

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in DRDGOLD by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,132,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,754,000 after purchasing an additional 72,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,467,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 93,250 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 328,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 20,730 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 11,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $792,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DRDGOLD

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.