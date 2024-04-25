Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 797.1% in April

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 797.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Dundee Price Performance

Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,659. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.

About Dundee

Dundee Corporation is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its operating subsidiaries, the firm is engaged in diverse business activities in the areas of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate and infrastructure. The Corporation also holds, directly and indirectly, a portfolio of investments mostly in these key areas, as well as other select investments in both publicly listed and private enterprises.

