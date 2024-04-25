Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF) Short Interest Up 797.1% in April

Dundee Co. (OTCMKTS:DDEJF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, an increase of 797.1% from the March 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Dundee Price Performance
Shares of DDEJF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.00. 31,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,659. Dundee has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 38.33 and a current ratio of 38.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day moving average is $0.72.
About Dundee
