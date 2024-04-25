Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 434.4% from the March 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVT. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $64,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Price Performance

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,646. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.70 and a 12 month high of $23.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.79.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Increases Dividend

About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.75%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.

