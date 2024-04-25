eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Sets New 12-Month High at $1.50

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
eBullion Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.
About eBullion
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
