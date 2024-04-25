Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.

Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total transaction of $50,920,804.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock traded down $7.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $724.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,597,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,034,002. The stock has a market cap of $688.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $762.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $664.94. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $370.68 and a 1-year high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. TheStreet raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

