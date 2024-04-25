enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

enGene Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,550. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of enGene

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,097,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new stake in enGene during the fourth quarter worth $20,777,000. Omega Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in enGene in the fourth quarter valued at $10,441,000. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of enGene during the 4th quarter worth $6,264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

enGene Company Profile

enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.

