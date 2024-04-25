enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

enGene Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ENGN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,700 shares, an increase of 472.4% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.
enGene Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of ENGN traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.72. The stock had a trading volume of 48,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,550. enGene has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.21.
Insider Activity
In other news, major shareholder De Solidarite Des Travai Fonds sold 4,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $68,670.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,084,107 shares in the company, valued at $46,292,446.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Trading of enGene
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENGN. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on enGene in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of enGene in a report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of enGene in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, enGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.
enGene Company Profile
enGene Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary enGene, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company that develops genetic medicines through the delivery of therapeutics to mucosal tissues and other organs. Its lead product candidate is EG-70 (detalimogene voraplasmid), which is a non-viral immunotherapy to treat non-muscle invasive bladder cancer patients with carcinoma-in-situ (Cis), who are unresponsive to treatment with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin.
Featured Stories
