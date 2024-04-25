Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.920-0.960 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Equity Residential also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.800-3.900 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EQR traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.90. 3,326,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,103,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.84. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $52.57 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

EQR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.04.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 876 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $50,632.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,927.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 716 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $41,384.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,949 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,280 shares of company stock valued at $192,335. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

