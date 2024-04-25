First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
FTSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 208,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99.
First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF
About First Trust Senior Loan ETF
The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Senior Loan ETF
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.