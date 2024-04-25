First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,900 shares, a growth of 490.6% from the March 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 311,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

FTSL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 208,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,065. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $44.53 and a one year high of $46.99.

First Trust Senior Loan ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Senior Loan ETF

About First Trust Senior Loan ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,632,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,661,000 after buying an additional 50,250 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,374,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,323,000 after acquiring an additional 29,552 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,855,000 after acquiring an additional 148,231 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,462,000 after purchasing an additional 113,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 921,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,443,000 after purchasing an additional 199,059 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

