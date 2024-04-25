Gattaca (LON:GATC) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Shares of Gattaca plc (LON:GATC – Get Free Report) fell 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 94.06 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.17). 102,806 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 29,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.21).

Gattaca Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The stock has a market cap of £29.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,870.00, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 114.36.

Gattaca Company Profile

Gattaca plc, a human capital resources company, provides contract and permanent recruitment services in the private and public sectors. The company operates through eight segments: Mobility; Energy; Defence; Technology, Media, and Telecoms; Infrastructure; Gattaca Projects; International; and other. It offers flexible, permanent, and total workforce solutions; engineering, and technology support solutions; statement of work solutions; and technical recruitment, engineering and technology, and employer branding solutions, as well as analysis, design, technical authoring and publications, process engineering, systems, and IT and digital services.

Featured Stories

