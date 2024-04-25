GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1678417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday.

The company has a market capitalization of C$73.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

