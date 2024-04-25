GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 1678417 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Eight Capital lowered their price target on GoviEx Uranium from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Monday.
GoviEx Uranium Stock Performance
GoviEx Uranium Company Profile
GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.
