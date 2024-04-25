Hedera Trading 44.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HBAR)

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $4.20 billion and approximately $642.22 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hedera coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000183 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hedera has traded 44.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.49 or 0.00055234 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00011449 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00021142 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.31 or 0.00012933 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003506 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007594 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Hedera Profile

Hedera (CRYPTO:HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,742,801,273 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,742,801,272.766495 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.1131712 USD and is down -35.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $1,994,916,456.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

