Hopewell Highway Infrastructure (OTCMKTS:HHILY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited (OTCMKTS:HHILY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 4 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.02.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average is $1.72.
Hopewell Highway Infrastructure Limited, an investment holding company, develops, operates, and manages expressways in the People's Republic of China. The company operates toll-expressway projects comprising Guangzhou-Shenzhen Superhighway, Phase I of the Western Delta Route, Phase II of the Western Delta Route, and Phase III of the Western Delta Route.
