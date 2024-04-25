Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.01-5.43 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.31. The company issued revenue guidance of 1.74-1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.76 billion. Integer also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.010-5.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ITGR. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. CL King began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Integer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $120.50.

NYSE:ITGR traded down $12.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $111.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,607. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Integer has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $413.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. Integer had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Integer will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

