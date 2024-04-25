Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $27.18

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.18 and last traded at $27.27, with a volume of 657051 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Integra LifeSciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.83.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $397.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IART. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,297,326 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $187,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,996 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $43,034,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the fourth quarter valued at $29,272,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter valued at $25,443,000. Finally, Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 719,663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,341,000 after buying an additional 255,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

