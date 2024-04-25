Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,477,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 921,553 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $20.39.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.
The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.
