Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 2,477,296 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 169% from the previous session’s volume of 921,553 shares.The stock last traded at $20.39 and had previously closed at $20.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.36.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.0662 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 317,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 922,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,849,000 after acquiring an additional 365,740 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 169,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 7,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.7% during the first quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 46,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.