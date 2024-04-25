Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. 10,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,591. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

