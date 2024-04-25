Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Short Interest Down 83.6% in April

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 83.6% from the March 31st total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of PKW stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, hitting $103.34. 10,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,591. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $108.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.90.
Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.