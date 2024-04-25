Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 410.6% from the March 31st total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PTF traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.97. 10,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.53. The company has a market cap of $376.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.23. Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $59.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTF. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF by 200.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco Dorsey Wright Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

