Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Short Interest Update

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a growth of 1,704.3% from the March 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $249,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $254,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

PSCE stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.96. 20,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,449. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.73. The stock has a market cap of $242.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

