iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 1,141,993 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 841,028 shares.The stock last traded at $23.28 and had previously closed at $23.15.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vicus Capital grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 30,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Theory Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 191,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

