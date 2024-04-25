iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Reaches New 1-Year High at $34.59

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $34.59 and last traded at $34.59, with a volume of 1652696 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.23.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.62.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 74,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 74,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

