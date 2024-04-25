J.Safra Asset Management Corp Buys 235 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,009,000 after acquiring an additional 38,000 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,980,000 after buying an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 307.5% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,826,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,752,309. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.63. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $98.24 and a twelve month high of $111.40.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

