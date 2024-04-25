J.Safra Asset Management Corp Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. J.Safra Asset Management Corp owned about 0.06% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $8,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $464,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $87.23. 6,358,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,857,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3656 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

