J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 338 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 12,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 18,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 260,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 35,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 12,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.90. 11,369,761 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,936,405. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $137.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.51. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

