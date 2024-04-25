J.Safra Asset Management Corp Sells 69 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

J.Safra Asset Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 0.0% of J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. J.Safra Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in Broadcom by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 271,291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,828,000 after buying an additional 15,214 shares during the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 252,413 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $281,756,000 after acquiring an additional 18,109 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Up 3.0 %

AVGO traded up $37.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,294.42. 3,035,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,063. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $601.29 and a 1 year high of $1,438.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.86 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,304.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,130.68.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 35.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,325.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadcom to $1,480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,285.41.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,276,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,312.25, for a total value of $2,624,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,096 shares in the company, valued at $220,583,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,344.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,276,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

