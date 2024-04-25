Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 1,052.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance
Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.
Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Legacy Education Alliance
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Education Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Education Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.