Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 1,052.9% from the March 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Stock Performance

Legacy Education Alliance stock remained flat at $0.15 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,013. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.53. Legacy Education Alliance has a one year low of $0.10 and a one year high of $0.27.

Legacy Education Alliance Company Profile

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

