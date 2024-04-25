Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.40 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 4,843,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 33,895,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.34.

Lucid Group Trading Down 3.9 %

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 57.00% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 4.7% during the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 24.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 344,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 86,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 32.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 179,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 43,561 shares in the last quarter. 75.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

