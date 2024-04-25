Mackay Shields LLC Acquires 38,023 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD)

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,023 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the third quarter worth $113,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 16,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

MHD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 167,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,124. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $12.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.86 and a 200 day moving average of $11.52.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

