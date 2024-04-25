Mackay Shields LLC Has $15.92 Million Stock Holdings in Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,948 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Chord Energy were worth $15,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chord Energy by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Chord Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 15.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chord Energy during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHRD. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chord Energy from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chord Energy from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chord Energy from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chord Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Chord Energy from $178.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chord Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chord Energy news, CFO Michael H. Lou sold 3,000 shares of Chord Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,209 shares in the company, valued at $21,154,485. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRD traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $184.58. 382,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $190.23. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.11 and a 200 day moving average of $165.17.

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.21. Chord Energy had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company had revenue of $964.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chord Energy Co. will post 21.6 EPS for the current year.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a dividend of $3.25 per share. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This is an increase from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.25%.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It acquires, explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company sells its products to refiners, marketers, and other purchasers that have access to nearby pipeline and rail facilities.

