Mackay Shields LLC Invests $287,000 in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM)

Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 12,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Melone Private Wealth LLC now owns 163,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000.

Get BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust alerts:

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BYM stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.96. 75,396 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,814. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.95. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.