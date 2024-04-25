Mayan Energy (LON:MYN) Shares Up 16.7%

Mayan Energy Ltd (LON:MYN – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.15 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00). 16,096,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 13,897,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Mayan Energy Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £5.28 million and a PE ratio of -0.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.14.
Mayan Energy Company Profile
Mayan Energy Limited engages in the development, production, and sale of hydrocarbons and related activities in the United States. The company holds interests in Forest Hills project situated in Wood County, Texas; Stockdale oil fields located in Wilson County, Texas; Zink Ranch and Mathis leases situated in Osage County, Oklahoma; and Shoats Creek field located in Louisiana.
