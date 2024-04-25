McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $115,000 Stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AWM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 606,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after buying an additional 340,213 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 363.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 111,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 87,226 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 167,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 86,678 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 167.0% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 126,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 78,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Francis Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 345,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 73,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.42. 16,622 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,033. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.07 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The company has a market cap of $398.77 million, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of -0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.27.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.