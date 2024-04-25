McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,121 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,265,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,015,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 156,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,164,000 after acquiring an additional 136,978 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,741,000. Finally, AWM Capital LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 73.3% during the third quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 213,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,685,000 after purchasing an additional 90,131 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Price Performance

BATS ICF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.63. The stock had a trading volume of 124,590 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $55.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.94. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $88.40 and a twelve month high of $104.37.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

