McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 73,483,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,730 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,124,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,556,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,301,000 after purchasing an additional 807,687 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,403,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,467,000 after buying an additional 100,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,379,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,473,000 after buying an additional 175,073 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.42. 2,576,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,664,431. The stock has a market cap of $20.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $39.51 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

