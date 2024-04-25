McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 323 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 4.2% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $426,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 70,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,996,000 after buying an additional 34,352 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $272.81. The company had a trading volume of 216,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,379. The stock has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.02. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $200.95 and a fifty-two week high of $291.40.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.