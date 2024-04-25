McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 335 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ESGU. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 5,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 43.9% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,448. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $115.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.24. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.3842 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

