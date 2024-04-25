MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Trading 5.9% Higher

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.45 and last traded at $36.56. 571,185 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,263,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $27.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.06.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

(Get Free Report)

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.