Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Shares Down 1.2%

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.09 and last traded at $29.87. Approximately 71,109 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 50,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $280.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day moving average of $25.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics stock. BML Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Free Report) by 315.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,664 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,915 shares during the quarter. Neoleukin Therapeutics makes up 0.4% of BML Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. BML Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Neoleukin Therapeutics worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Neoleukin Therapeutics Company Profile

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

