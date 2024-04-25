Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Ocado Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocado Group
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.