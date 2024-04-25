Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 5.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.59 and last traded at $4.59. Approximately 526 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.81.

Ocado Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Technology Solutions, Ocado Logistics, and Ocado Retail. It offers online grocery and general merchandise; and customer fulfillment centers and logistics services.

