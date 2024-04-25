Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) Trading 1.9% Higher

Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 302,083 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 369,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Oncolytics Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $81.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a 200-day moving average of $1.28.

Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Oncolytics Biotech Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oncolytics Biotech by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Oncolytics Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Oncolytics Biotech by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 269,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 68,246 shares in the last quarter. 6.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing pelareorep, an intravenously delivered immunotherapeutic agent, which is in phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive / human epidermal growth factor 2-negative metastatic breast cancer and advanced/metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma.

