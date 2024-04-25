Orchid Market Cap Achieves $102.83 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a total market cap of $102.83 million and $4.59 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Buying and Selling Orchid

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

