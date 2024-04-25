Overbrook Management Corp Lowers Stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Overbrook Management Corp reduced its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 44.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 116,299 shares during the period. Match Group accounts for approximately 1.1% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in Match Group by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its holdings in Match Group by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 133,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after acquiring an additional 46,262 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,715,566. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.65. Match Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.85 and a 1-year high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.32. Match Group had a net margin of 19.36% and a negative return on equity of 313.95%. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTCH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.07.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

