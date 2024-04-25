Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.24

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.24 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.65 ($1.16), with a volume of 609717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.27).
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.75).
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,485.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.
Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile
Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Oxford Nanopore Technologies
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Hasbro’s Management Made All the Right Calls This Quarter
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Caterpillar’s Market Reset Isn’t Over: Get Ready for Lower Prices
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Power Surge: Utilities Sector’s Resilience Shines
Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.