Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $91.24

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc (LON:ONT – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 91.24 ($1.13) and last traded at GBX 93.65 ($1.16), with a volume of 609717 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 102.60 ($1.27).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.59) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.32) price target on shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 303.75 ($3.75).

Get Oxford Nanopore Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONT

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Stock Down 9.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of £800.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -620.67 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 126.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 165.55.

In other Oxford Nanopore Technologies news, insider Gurdial (Gordon) Sanghera bought 39,196 shares of Oxford Nanopore Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £49,778.92 ($61,485.82). Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 39,421 shares of company stock worth $5,007,852. Corporate insiders own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of a nanopore based sequencing platform that allows the real-time analysis of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) or ribonucleic acid (RNA) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and the Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Nanopore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.