Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Short Interest Update

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,500 shares, a growth of 1,816.7% from the March 31st total of 1,800 shares. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Palisade Bio Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded down $0.12 on Thursday, reaching $6.23. 70,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 840,677. Palisade Bio has a one year low of $3.82 and a one year high of $36.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.73 and a 200 day moving average of $7.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Palisade Bio will post -12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

