Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.24

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5.24 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.07 ($0.06), with a volume of 1281550 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.60 ($0.06).

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 22.17 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of £4.70 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.23.

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

