QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG) Short Interest Down 75.2% in April

QuantaSing Group Limited (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a decrease of 75.2% from the March 31st total of 82,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 177,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

QuantaSing Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ QSG traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $3.30. 83,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.71. QuantaSing Group has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $28.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.80.

Get QuantaSing Group alerts:

QuantaSing Group (NASDAQ:QSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $138.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.07 million. QuantaSing Group had a return on equity of 83.40% and a net margin of 5.78%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuantaSing Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuantaSing Group Company Profile

QuantaSing Group Limited provides online learning services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online courses, including financial literacy, short-video production, personal well-being, electronic keyboard, and meditation courses. It also offers marketing and enterprise talent management services to enterprise customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for QuantaSing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantaSing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.