Quest PharmaTech (CVE:QPT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Shares of Quest PharmaTech Inc. (CVE:QPT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 7000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Quest PharmaTech Trading Down 42.9 %

The company has a market cap of C$3.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.04.

Quest PharmaTech Company Profile

Quest PharmaTech Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of targeted cancer. Its lead product candidate is Mab AR 9.6 against truncated O-glycan on MUC16, for targeted cancer therapy applications. The company also offers Oregovomab, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

