Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a drop of 88.2% from the March 31st total of 293,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

QH traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.56. 144,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,929. Quhuo has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.19.

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. It provides tech-enabled and end-to-end operational solutions to on-demand consumer service businesses in industries, including food and grocery delivery, bike-sharing, ride-hailing, and housekeeping.

