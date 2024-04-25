Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Up 4.3% Following Analyst Upgrade

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4.3% during trading on Thursday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $6.00 to $6.50. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ribbon Communications traded as high as $3.58 and last traded at $3.39. 697,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 436,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th.

Get Ribbon Communications alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ribbon Communications

Insider Buying and Selling at Ribbon Communications

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ribbon Communications

In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Ribbon Communications news, EVP Dan Redington sold 34,452 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,801.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,200.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 590,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,605.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 103,000 shares of company stock valued at $297,720 and have sold 66,000 shares valued at $205,119. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Ribbon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Ribbon Communications Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $556.41 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The firm had revenue of $226.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.63 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. Analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications

(Get Free Report)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products, solutions, and services for voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications, and unified communications and collaboration.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ribbon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ribbon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.